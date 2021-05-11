FULTON — Candide J. Michaud, 68, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 after a sudden illness.
He was born Sept. 5, 1952 in Lejeune P.Q. Canada to Omer and Therese Michaud. His early life was in Lejeune and then he moved to the United States with his brothers to live and work. He then met his wife and lifelong partner, Katie; they were married for 42 years and had three children, Melissa (Mike) Michaud Harrington, Joseph Michaud, and was predeceased by Carissa in 2004.
Candide and Kathie spent there married life in Oswego County, living, working and raising their family. Candide was a skilled carpenter and built hundreds of homes in the area. He had so many God-given talents that he could fix about anything and complete any job.
He was definitely a hardworking man and always willing to help someone else. He enjoyed the outdoors and was always in the fresh air doing something. He loved to travel to Canada to his camp to visit and get away to rest. While there, he would enjoy the company of his family and friends. He was an avid hunter and went big game hunting every year. He looked forward to his moose hunting trip every fall. He also loved to ride his snow mobile in New York and in Canada and looked forward to that every winter.
He so loved and cherished his three grandchildren, Zachary Jackson, Alisse and Samara Harrington. He is also survived by his sisters, Yvette, Ginette, Jeannette, Doris, Lucie, Bebiane and Jocelyne, all of Canada, and many nieces and nephews that he loved so much.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Jean Paul, Normand, Emilien, Roger and Norbert.
Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, with a private funeral service to follow at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St, Hannibal, New York.
Family friends are invited to the graveside service in Hannibal Village Cemetery where Candide will be laid to rest next to his daughter, Carissa at 3:30 p.m.
