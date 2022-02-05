C. Theresa Vescio, 93, of Oswego died Thursday Feb. 3, 2022, in Seneca Hill Manor. Mrs. Vescio wasborn in Cleveland, OH, and moved to Oswego County as a young child. She worked for Taggarts Bag Factory in Oswego, and General Electric in Syracuse, before becoming a full time wife, mother, and homemaker which she loved.
She a den mother for many years for the boy scouts, and was a poll worker for Oswego County Election board. Mrs. Vescio always had a passion for going to bingo, where she would socialize with her friends, and sometimes win a couple of games.
Mrs. Vescio was predeceased by her husband Rosaio “Joe” Vescio, and their children Gail Vescio Weegar, Vincent Vescio, and R. Joseph Vescio. She was also predeceased by her siblings Sadie, Margaret, Betty, and William. Mrs. Vescio is survived by her grandchildren Daniel Weegar, Robert (Lisa) Weegar, Jill Miller, and Bianca Kress. In addition she is survived by her great grandchildren Danny, Sophia, Sado, Mateo, Maddie, and Rosario, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Monday Feb. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home with Rev. John Canorro. Calling hours will be Monday morning from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior at the funeral home, 147 W. Forth St. Oswego
