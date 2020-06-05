WATERLOO – Bryan F. Randall, 49, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, New York.
In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours. The graveside service will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, New York, at the convenience of the family. The Rev. Anita Milne, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Strong Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY, 14642 or organization of one’s choice.
Bryan was born Sept. 29, 1970, in Geneva, New York, son of James L. and Sharon L. Duffy Randall. He was a graduate of Waterloo Central High School.
Bryan was employed at Zotos International in Geneva.
He was an avid NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his father and stepmother James L. and Phyllis Randall of Waterloo; mother and stepfather Sharon and Paul Smith of Oswego, New York; sister Kimberly (Richard) Breitbeck of Oswego; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
