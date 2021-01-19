OSWEGO — Bruce A. Gilchrist, 85, of St. Luke Health Services in Oswego, passed peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 after a brief illness at Oswego Hospital.
He was the son of the late George A. and E. Elisabeth Pfeifer Gilchrist. Bruce grew up in Syracuse and attended the Seventh-Day Adventist School.
He worked at the Carrier Corporation for more than 20 years and was a member of Sheet Metal Workers International Local 527.
He retired from the Carrier Corporation in 1995 and retired to Mt. Gilead, North Carolina and recently returned to central New York.
Mr. Gilchrist served with the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic from 1953 to 1957.
Back in the day … he enjoyed billiards, golfing, hunting, softball, bowling, camping and boating.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Mulvaney Gilchrist of Oswego; his sister, Mary Atwell of Florida; his children, Deborah (Jim) Weaver of Fulton, Donna Gilchrist of North Carolina, and Cheryl (Roy) Williams of Florida; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and his dog Dryfus who is with Donna in North Carolina.
There will be no services or calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
