Brian P. O’Kane passed away on Saturday at Bishop on James Rehab Facility, after a lengthy illness.
Brian was born in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up in East Patchogue.
He is survived by sons Sean (Rochelle Fainstein) O’Kane of Austin, Texas, Terence (Alice Kilgallon) O’Kane of Long Beach, California, and their mother, Becky Trenca O’Kane, and grandson, Indiana O’Kane. He is also survived by his mother, Kathleen O’Kane, and brother, Sean O’Kane, of East Patchogue; sister-in-law, Judi O’Kane of Port Jefferson Station, New York; and mother-in-law, Lorraine Trenca of Oswego. He is also survived by his loving and trusted caregivers and friends, Jennifer Ekstrand and Leesa Hartz, and his long-time friends and fraternity brothers from Delta Chi Omega Fraternity at SUNY Oswego.
He was predeceased by his father, Bernard O’Kane, and brother, Dennis O’Kane.
Brian graduated from SUNY Oswego in 1976 and stayed in Oswego afterwards, where he was a well-known bartender at Tri-Lions, McGann’s and the Pontiac Hotel. He also worked for the Laborers’ Union at Nine Mile Point. He graduated from St. John’s Law School in 1983, and was an attorney on Long Island for many years before relocating back to Oswego.
Donations in his name may be made to Victory Transformation at 225 W. First St., Oswego, NY.
Private services will be held for the family.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
