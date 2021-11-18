Brian Kirkpatrick, 72, a resident of Scriba passed away on November 15, 2021.
Born in Brooklyn, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary (Cawley) Kirkpatrick.
He received an Associate in Arts degree from Fulton Montgomery Community College; a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and a Teaching Certificate in Elementary Education from the State of New Jersey.
Brian worked as a teacher in Newark, New Jersey, and Mahwah, New Jersey He was then employed by Schiffli Embroidery in Jersey City, New Jersey before moving to Oswego, New York where he was employed with Oswego Industries in Fulton, New York for many years.
He enjoyed collecting antiques. During college, he worked at the DeVries Horse Farm caring for twenty-five horses. He loved horses and enjoyed having horses boarded at his farm.
Surviving are his three brothers, David Kirkpatrick of Lincoln, Maine, Kevin (Lorraine Gavel) Kirkpatrick of York, PA, Michael (Mary Anne Librie) Kirkpatrick of Oswego, NY, a brother-in-law William Holzwarth of Piscataway, NJ, nine nieces and nephews, thirteen great-nieces and nephews, and many friends.
He was predeceased by his sister, Diane Kirkpatrick Holzwarth of Piscataway, NJ, and a sister-in-law, Joan Reardon Kirkpatrick of Lincoln, Maine.
He loved his home, the Scriba North Farm, It was his favorite place in the world.
A private Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at his home in the Summer of 2022.
Friends may call on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home with a service to follow the hours.
The family requests that masks are to be worn by everyone attending the calling hours and the service.
