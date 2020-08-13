Brent A. Hammer

SOCIETY HILL, South Carolina — Brent Alan Hammer, 63, of Society Hill, South Carolina, passed away July 30, 2020 at his home from a two year battle with cancer. He was a wonderful son, father, husband, brother, uncle and papa.
Brent was born April 5, 1957 to William Hammer and Elaine McConnell Hammer. He lived most of his life in Oswego before moving to the Carolina’s in 1994.
He is survived by his father, mother, his wife Tammy Tiller Hammer of Society Hill; a son, Brent Alan Hammer Jr.; a daughter, Dena (Dean) Herrick of Mryell’s Inlet, South Carolina; three sisters, Sherrie Thompson, Sue Hammer and Sondra (Jim Gunther) Nelson, all of Oswego; six grandchildren, Dean Herrick III, Gianna Hammer, Jalena Hammer, Jacob Herrick, Ciara Herrick and Noah Herrick; and several nieces and nephews.
Brent retired seven months ago from DomTar-Marlboro Mill after 26 years. He also worked at Hammermill in Oswego for 17 years.
Brent had a love of motorcycles and motor-cross bikes, which he shared with his son and grandsons. He was famous for riding wheelies on his motorcycle. He also mastered the art of riding a unicycle. He belonged to a bowling league back in the day and was featured in the local newspaper many times for bowling a “perfect” game.
Most of all he loved spending time with his wife and grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart.
Brent spent the last three years married to the love of his life, Tammy. They enjoyed taking rides and trips on his prized possession “Big Blue” Harley Davidson motorcycle.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Oswego.
Nelson Funeral Home has care of local arrangements.
