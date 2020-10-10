FULTON — Brenda J. Hammond, 76, of Fulton, passed Friday morning, Oct. 9, 2020, at home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Hammond was born in Watertown, New York, to the late Henry “Hank” and Gertrude “Virginia” (Thomas) Rowe. She had been a life resident of Fulton, New York.
Mrs. Hammond had recently retired from the Phoenix School District, having worked for 35 years with the Phoenix School Nutrition Program.
Mrs. Hammond and her late husband were loyal fans and attendees of dirt track races at both the Fulton and Brewerton tracks. She also loved to feed the birds at her home.
Mrs. Hammond was predeceased by her first husband, Albert Lee Butler in 1975; her second husband, Gerald Hammond in 2018; her infant great-granddaughter, Norma Brooks; and siblings, Donnie, Ronnie and Ginny Lee.
She is survived by two daughters, Crystal (Ralph) Casillo of Fulton and Brandy Hammond Bednarski of Fulton; 11 siblings, Linda Jessmore of Florida, George Rowe of Florida, Almeana “Meanie” Taylor of Florida, Kathy Gannon of Fulton, Joyce Mayo of Sterling, New York; Joan Nastasi of Fulton, Harold Guy Rowe of Rochester, Henry Rowe of Oswego, Sheldon Rowe of Florida, Clinton Rowe of Oswego and Judy Clark of Fulton; four grandchildren, Albert Brooks, John Casillo, Ralph Casillo Jr. and Virginia Bednarski; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service and burial will be held privately in Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander, New York.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton. Face masks, hand sanitizing and capacity limits will apply in adherence with NYS Mandates.
Commented