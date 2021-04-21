MEXICO — Bonnie E. Boutelle, 76, of Mexico, New York, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse, due to injuries sustained in a car accident.
Bonnie was the daughter of Dayton and Rowena (Fox) Boutell. She worked at the Mexico Independent for more than 30 years.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Kathryn (Staplin) Boutelle of Mexico; a sister, Theresa Darling of Mexico, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, five sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico. Friends and family are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to McFee Ambulance 52 Watson Ave., Mexico, NY 13114 or United Friends of Homeless Animals, 432 Centerville Road, Richland, NY 13144.
Online condolences: www.harterfuneralhome.com
