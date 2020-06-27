CLEMSON, SC – Billie Jane Angle, 89, wife of Henry B. Angle, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Billie Jane was born in Port Arthur, Texas, on Nov. 6, 1930, to William W. and Ivie Jane (Young) Davis. At the outbreak of World War II, she moved with her family to Carney’s Point, New Jersey, where she graduated valedictorian of her Class from Penns Grove High School. She then attended and graduated with honors as a member of Phi Beta Kappa from Douglass College (now part of Rutgers University).
Billie Jane then returned to Houston, Texas, as a public-school teacher where she met and married Henry who was serving in the Air Force. After being deployed six years in Germany, they came back and settled for 10 years in Columbus, Ohio where she became a resource teacher for the Columbus City Schools. After a brief time in Fredonia, New York, where she was a graduate teaching assistant at SUNY-Fredonia, Billie Jane settled in Fulton, New York, where she lived more than 46 years prior to moving to Clemson, South Carolina, to be closer to family.
Billie Jane continued her teaching profession in Fulton being qualified to teach three disciplines at the high school level. At G. Ray Bodley High School, she taught language arts and history, but was better known for teaching German language classes. Later in life she returned to school to earn her Master of Arts from St. Johns College in Annapolis, Maryland.
Throughout her life, Billie Jane was an active member of The Church of Christ, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. In Fulton, she was active in local politics as a member of the League of Women Voters, manned the polls during elections, and on occasion actively campaigned for candidates.
All her life, Billie Jane was a voracious reader. She was a member of the Fulton Reading Circle and Friends of the Library where she encouraged others to read as well. Billie Jane enjoyed gardening in her flower beds at home as well as knitting and crocheting, plus home canning and making jams. She loved classical music and enjoyed attending the Symphony in Columbus and Syracuse but would at times be caught listening to her son’s Pink Floyd collection.
Billie Jane is survived by her husband of 68 years; two sons, William Angle and wife Teresa of Calhoun, Georgia, and Charles Angle and wife Barbara of Six Mile, South Carolina; a daughter, Mary Frierson and her husband Rick of San Antonio, Texas; a brother Rex Davis and his wife Carol of Huntsville, Texas; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by a sister, Polly Ann Pilot, and a stillborn son.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020 at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Road, Central, South Carolina. Monday June 29, 2020. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St, in Fulton, New York, followed by a family graveside service at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Symphoria, The Orchestra of Central NY at experiencesymphoria.org/give/.
