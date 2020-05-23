OSWEGO — Beverly J. Hargrave, 85, of Oswego, New York, formerly of Mexico, New York, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego. She was born in Syracuse, New York, daughter of the late Jacob and Hulda Badertscher Wild.
She was a Communicant of St. Anne Mother of Mary Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Women’s Guild. She was a member of the Mexico Senior Stars.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis P. Hargrave, in 1997.
Beverly is survived by her four sons, James (Sandra) Hargrave, of Mexico, New York; Allen (Roseanne) Hargrave, of Albany, New York; Keith (Robin) Hargrave, of Lima, New York; and Kevin (Karen) Hargrave, of Jacksonville, Florida; along with eight grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be private.
Interment will be in the Mexico Village Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY.
