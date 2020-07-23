OSWEGO — Beverly J. Goewey, 83, of Oswego, died on July 20, 2020.
Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late George and Lulu (Noerr) Ruttan.
She worked in Medical Records at the Oswego Hospital and also as a nurse’s aide. She was the owner and operator of Greenman Gardens for several years and also worked as a medical assistant at Dr. Norfleet’s office for four years.
Beverly was a Brownie and Girl Scouts Leader. She also served as president of the Elks Auxiliary for two years and a Quartermaster of the Black Nights Drum and Bugle Corps. Beverly was a volunteer for the Home Bureau, and a member of the O.C.V.I. and the Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, and needlepoint.
Beverly was very active in the Church of the Resurrection.
Surviving are four daughters, Judith (David) King of Oswego, Linda (Harry) Purt of Oswego, Janet Knopp (Rick May) of Albany, and Donna (Keith) Sharkey of Oswego; two sons, Frederick Knopp (Tom Bliek) and David (Judi) Knopp of Oswego; a sister, Carol Todd of Oswego; a brother, William Ruttan Sr. of Oswego; two sisters-in-law, Noreen Ruttan of Oswego and Mildred Freemantle of Oswego; 15 grandchildren, Stephanie (Matthew) Crance, Leandra (John) Williams, Gregory King, Stephen King, Matthew(Angela) Purt, Jason Purt, Nicholas (Jhulini) Purt, Kali Purt (Zach Meyer), Alexandra Jackson, Audrey Jackson, Austin Jackson, Aaron Jackson, Jenna Golas, Heather Curran, and David Knopp; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her loving husband, David J. Goewey in 2011; a brother, John Ruttan; sisters-in-law Barbara Gunther and Jane Ruttan; a brother-in-law, Alan “Ted” Todd; and a granddaughter, Erika Purt.
Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Riverside Cemetery with Mother Anne Wichelns presiding.
Donations can be made to O.C.V.I at www.auroraofcny.org.
