OSWEGO — Beverly Fragale, 88, founder of the famous Bev’s Dairy Treat in Oswego, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
She was born in Liverpool on July 15, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Helen and James Mulcahey. She was married for 51 years to Robert Fragale, who passed away in 2002. She was also predeceased by her two brothers, Jack Mulcahey and Dave Mulcahey.
She is survived by her three children, Susan Manwaring (Tim), Robert Fragale II (Theresa), and Linda Ketcham (Tom); six grandchildren, Jenny Kuriger, Jamie Castiglia, Kristie Fragale, Lisa Moshier, Mark Moshier and Mike Moshier; 11 great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Derek, Rachel, Dakota, Aiden, Jodi, Nicholas, Emma, Alexis, Matthew and Madison. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Richard Fragale, her sisters-in-law Barbara Fragale and Dee Mulcahey; and several nieces and nephews.
Beverly spent her life traveling, spending time with her family, and living in Florida every winter for 30 years. She was 15 years old when she opened Bev’s Dairy Treat, which she owned and operated for more than 40 years.
Following a delay due to the pandemic, her family will be honoring Beverly’s wishes by having a small Celebration of her Life with friends and family in All Saint’s Mausoleum at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
NYS social distancing guidelines will be in place. Masks will be required.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org; or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
