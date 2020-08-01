OSWEGO — Beverly Dee Lagoe, 51, a resident of Oswego passed away on July 11, 2020 from a heart attack.
Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Diann and Gene Lagoe.
She attended Oswego schools and received a secondary education. She earned her LPN degree and took great pride in her work as a nurse.
Beverly loved her three children and five grandchildren dearly.
Beverly was an unselfish person, and would often put others’ needs before hers.
Although the family was large, she never missed a birthday and looked forward to celebrating family holidays. She was extremely close with her mother and enjoyed helping care for her. Like her mother, she enjoyed music especially their beloved Elvis Presley.
Her caring nature also led her to join the National Bone Marrow Program, and in 2002 she was a match for an unrelated patient needing a Bone Marrow Transplant.
Beverly loved her family unconditionally and will never be forgotten.
Surviving are her three children, Frank Barlow Jr. (Jessica) of Florida, Jennifer Moore (Richard) of Chittenango and Jake Jones of Oswego. Also surviving are her five grandchildren, Landon and Rylan Barlow, and Brinley, Riley and Charlie Moore.
Her surviving siblings are Terry Lanphear, Kim Visconti, Rene Kapusinski, John Lagoe and Gene Lagoe Jr., all from Oswego. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews and a very good friend, Carl Sheffield of Oswego.
She was predeceased by her mother Diann Lagoe in 2016 and father Gene Lagoe in 1984, her sister Jennifer Lagoe in 1985, and her brother Lawerence “Kit” Lagoe in 1980.
Services will be private and burial will be in Fairdale Cemetery in Hannibal.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home
