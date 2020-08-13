OSWEGO TOWN — Betty J. Talamo, 86, a resident of the town of Oswego where she lived with her son Christian, joined her Lord in Heaven Sunday morning surrounded by her family.
She is survived by four sons, David (Doreen) Marshall of Delaware, Scott Marshall of Baldwinsville, Christian Marshall of Oswego, and Joseph (Lori) Marshall of Fulton; 12 grandchildren, Jessica, Jamie, Myles, Erica, Jennifer Marshall; Linda McDonald; Farrah, Zainep, Ryan Abdelaal; Justin, Alex, Jordan Jackowski; and four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her daughter Kathy (Mahmoud) Abdelaal and her grandson Nathan Marshall.
Betty will be remembered for her devotion to her family. Her delight was helping with domestic chores, baby-sitting, home improvement, hosting large or small family get-togethers, as well as — for many years — extended family reunions.
She will also be remembered for her energy and zeal for life. She greatly enjoyed a career of more than 30 years in administration at Syroco and Novelis. In retirement she became a passionate tax counselor serving with the AARP tax aide program, fulfilling a long-held dedication to serving others, particularly senior citizens.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Mount Pleasant Church at noon on Friday, Aug. 14, with burial to follow at Martville Cemetery.
Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until noon, prior to the service.
Contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant UMC, 2819 county Route 45, Fulton, NY 13069.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Commented