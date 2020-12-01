Friday afternoon, Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:31 p.m., Betty Broadwell went to Heaven, where she longed to be. She was 94 years old and passed away of Alzheimer’s and natural causes with her daughter Jolene and family by her side.
Betty’s nicknames were Skippy, Peanut, Pretzel, Spitfire and Butterfly.
Betty was born in Owego, New York, to Cora Rice Oliver, raised in Fulton, New York, by Frank and Lois Barnasky-Graves. Betty finished ninth grade at G. Ray Bodley High School, met and married a cute, United States Navy Sailor that was on the USS Chemung and the USS Baltimore, Henry “Hank” Broadwell on Aug. 24, 1944 by the Rev. David Finch. Maid of Honor was Groom’s sister Juanita Broadwell-Day and Best man was Robert Wallace. They were married 72 years until his passing on July 13, 2015 at 95 years of age.
Betty was an accomplished wife, Mother, an Amazing housekeeper for hotels and Doctors. She and Hank traveled the states to visit their children, grandkids, great-grandkids, their great-great grandkids, extended families, and many friends in their Dodge motor home, that they were so Very Proud of. You can see a picture of that on their tombstone they share in Fairdale Cemetery in Hannibal, New York.
Betty’s true passion was taking pictures of her family and friends on every trip she and Hank went on. She would stop at every phone booth and mailbox along the way to stay connected to them all.
Betty may best be remembered by her Compassion, Hospitality, Generosity, Dancing, Friendship, Humor, Wisdom, Little Diddies, and her Unadulterated Love for Mankind. She sought depth in her relationships with all people. If you stopped by, she would invite you in for a chat and coffee, and you may have ended up staying all night. Her policy was open door to everyone, and you could call any hour of the day or night and she would answer that call.
Her most treasured memory was finding her biological mother and four siblings when she was 28. That find closed a chapter in her life, that felt like a hole in her heart for years. This yearning caused Betty to feel even more deeply that “Family” means everything, and was the center of her life.
She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Arthur Broadwell, and their oldest daughter Brenda Lee Broadwell-Slavenski; her siblings, Lloyd Graves, Everette Graves, Helen Taylor, Dean Hitchcock, Keith Oliver, Reba Oliver and Francina Smith, along with several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her three children, her one and only son, Duane (Sandra Hammond) Broadwell, Pastor of Friendship Bible Baptist Church in Friendship, New York; daughter Shelly Maxine Broadwell-Earhart of Maitland, Florida, owners of Maxine’s On Shine in Orlando, Florida; and Daughter Jolene (William) Broadwell-Zeigler, who held Betty’s hand on her last breaths. Betty lived with Jolene and was cared for the last three years of her life in Orchard Park, New York; Duane’s kids, Dawn (Ronald) DuBois and Duane Broadwell II, both of Friendship, New York; grandkids, Ashley (Jesse) Skylar, Sage, ? Borden of Falling Waters, West Virginia, Kirstyn (Kenneth) Dante, Peyton, and Abreyanna Farenfeld of Friendship, New York; Amanda (Jonathon) Chet Moore of Bath, New York; Myranda (Benjamin-USNavy) Morgan and Alexis Fanton of Derwood, Maryland; Duane Broadwell III (USNavy/USArmy Paratroopers) and his mom Marsha Holly, both of Belmont, New York; Shelly’s son, Remy Bitton of Maitland, Fla.; Jolene’s kids, Kenneth, NY State Trooper (Brittany-Srgnt. US Airforce) Luke and Faye Zeigler of Middletown, New York; Kristopher, NY State Trooper in standing, Alexie, Kody, and Noah Zeigler, all of Orchard Park, New York, and Taylor Kay Lewis-Green of Gaston, Oregon.
Betty has been cremated by Nelson Funeral Home and will spend her last months in her home until her Celebration of Life Party (TBA) at her home, next year late spring. Which will be officiated by Pastor Duane Broadwell, and ALL are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, she has requested a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. Betty deeply desires they find a better “pill” to stop the deterioration of the brain.
Betty feels the legacy that she has left nehind is that She Has Been An Example to All and that her Family Would Be Forever Forgiving, and Always, Love One Another.
Please save, and plan on attending her memorial celebration next year. It will be announced in the paper and on all social media.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
