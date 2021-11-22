Betty Arlene Winfield

Betty Arlene (Payne) Winfield, 86, of Crouse Community Center in Morrisville, NY, died on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
She was born in Fulton to Albert and Florence Payne. Betty graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Buffalo State Teachers’ College. After graduation, she moved to Syracuse where she met her future husband, Kenneth Winfield. Betty taught elementary school in Nedrow until she became a mother. She especially cared for children, first as a teacher, then as a mom. Betty worked at Jamesville Elementary School Library; taught second grade Sunday School, provided childcare in her home; and loved on her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Ken.
Betty is survived by daughters; Laurie (Jeffrey) Hartman, Linda (David) Bucci, Ann (Walter) Pfohl; grandchildren; Hannah Hartman, Laura (Stephen) Johnson, Jillian Bucci (Clarke Schultze), Jessica Pfohl (Billy Rutecki), Dakota Bucci, Riker Bucci and honorary grandson, Kenny Burton; great-grandson, Clark Johnson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners, Baldwinsville, NY.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Northside Church, 7965 Oswego Road, Liverpool, NY, 13090. Following the service there will be a time to greet the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northside Church or to the Crouse Community Center Employee Fund, 101 South Street, Morrisville, NY, 13408.
Please sign the funeral home on-line guest book for Betty to express your condolences to her family at: www.maurerfuneralhome.com
Commented