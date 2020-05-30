Betty Ann Tanner Goodfellow Brown died Thursday May 28, 2020 in St. Luke Health Services, Oswego.
Born July 9, 1932 in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Alsada Tanner.
Betty was a resident of Oswego, Fulton, Pulaski and North Carolina. She had lived at St. Luke’s Heath Service in Oswego since December 2017. She lived in Pulaski for more than 40 years and was employed by P&C Grocers for 37 years, retiring in 2008.
Betty enjoyed sewing, crocheting and was an avid knitter since her teen years. Many friends and family members were blessed to receive beautiful knit sweaters, Afghans and Christmas stockings from her.
While living in Fulton she attended the Believer’s Chapel and was often “knitting for Jesus” as she called it, making blankets, scarves, mittens and hats for the needy.
Betty was predeceased by her first husband, Bruce Goodfellow and her second husband, Robert Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Mark) Keller of Norwood, New York; her sons Brian (Karen) Goodfellow of Georgia, and B. Jay (Marlene) Brown of North Carolina; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Donald Tanner of Oswego.
Burial will be at Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.
Memorial services will be held at Believer’s Chapel in Fulton at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.
