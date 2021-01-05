Bette L. Jerred

FULTON — Bette Louise (LaPointe) Jerred, 95, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2020 at St. Luke Health Services in Oswego.
Bette was born on April 9, 1925, a daughter of Joseph Dominic LaPointe and Georgia Vader LaPointe of Baldwinsille. She spent her childhood and early youth living with her grandparents, George E. Vader and Clara Grom Vader of Augusta, Georigia. At age 18 she moved back to New York and met the love of her life, Charles H. Jerred Sr. of Fulton. They were married in 1945 and enjoyed a long life together, gardening, camping, fishing, and enjoying their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bette was a beautiful piano player and had an ear for perfect pitch. She loved country music, old hymns and was a long-time member of the New York State Bluegrass Association. She spent many days in later years, attending all local Bluegrass jam sessions, making many new friends along the way.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles in 1987.
Bette is survived by her only son, Charles (Herb) Jerred and his wife, Cynthia Ellixson Jerred; five grandchildren, Heather (Jeremy) Pitcher of Fulton, Bert (Brigid) Jerred of Oswego, Benjamin (Brittney) Jerred of Fulton, Jessica (Jon Wray) Galvin of South Carolina and Alexis (Ed Parkhurst) Jerred of Fulton, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Logan Aubeuf, Gilly Aubeuf, Dain Jerred, Margaret Jerred, Mary Jerred, Henry Jerred, Elijah Graham and Jack Graham.
All services will be held privately.
Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Volney.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
As current conditions related to the Covid-19 pandemic sadly made it impossible for family members to be present when she passed, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful, dedicated staff of the A wing of St. Luke’s who lovingly cared for her, and family members and friends who supported her through her physical challenges these past few years.
