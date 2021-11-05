Bette J. Brown, 74; of Fulton passed early Saturday morning at University Hospital, Syracuse after a long illness.
She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Derwood and Helen (Acker) Hayden. Mrs. Brown was past employed with the Fulton Consolidated School System lunch program and as a bartender with the Seneca Hotel, Fulton.
She is survived by her husband of over 40 years: Richard Brown of Fulton, and their daughter: Heather (Danield) Harp Jr., of Hannibal, her brother Mark (Jerrie) Hayden of FL., 4 grandchildren: Breanna Thomas, Taylor Thomas, Hailey Harp, and Savannah Harp and her niece, 2 nephews and cousins.
Calling Hours will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 -10:45 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.
There will be no funeral service. Burial will be held privately.
