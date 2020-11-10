On the early morning of Nov. 6, 2020, Bessie E. Fisher, 93, began her forever journey of being our angel from above. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after enduring a sudden illness at Oswego Hospital.
Bessie was born on Aug. 24, 1927 in Oswego, New York, to the late Clarence and Eldora (Meeks) Jones of Scriba, New York. She has been a resident of Fulton, New York, for most of her life.
Bessie was a 1944 graduate of Oswego High School. On May 10, 1947, she married Andrew H. Fisher and together they resided in Fulton for their 73 years of marriage, parenting their five children and working in the community successfully operating a business for decades.
Bessie also lovingly worked for several years as a lunch lady at Oak Street School tending to countless children during their school days.
She was a past active member of Holy Family Altar Rosary Society and communicant of Holy Family Church, Fulton, where she was also a yearly volunteer of the church bazaar. Bessie was an avid bowler and for many years enjoyed bowling with the ladies in the Lucky 7 Bowling League.
She enjoyed being a homemaker, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Bessie loved to walk in the fresh air and could be seen most mornings “walking the bridges” in Fulton. She will be remembered for the love and devotion she always gave to her children and family. With her sparkling blue eyes, and her love of baking pies, breads, and other yummy treats she would not hesitate to offer them to others. She shared countless items with her family, and friends. Bessie will always be thought of as a woman of sweet disposition, a woman who always shared her smile and lived as a humble servant of God willing to handle whatever God chose to send her way.
Bessie was predeceased by her daughter, Suzanne Fisher; and siblings, Wesley Jones, Rita Carr and Clarence Lee Jones.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 73 years, Andrew H. Fisher of Fulton; their children, William (Karen) Fisher of Fulton, Joanne Smith of Loveland, Colorado; Mary Anne (Rod) Hubbard of Beverly Hills, Florida; and Elizabeth (Dana) Sorbello of Fulton; daughter-in-law Kathleen VanBuren of Florida; her brother, Frank (Sue) Jones of Lockhaven, Pennsylvania; her sisters-in-law, Eleanor Fisher of Phoenix and Geraldine Jones of Oswego; 14 wonderful grandchildren; five amazing great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours and a funeral service with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating will be conducted privately at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Face masks will be required per NYS mandates.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fulton Polish Home/Scholarship Fund, 153 W. First St. S., Fulton, NY 13069.
