FULTON — Bertha Palamar, 93, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego.
Mrs. Palamar was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Joseph and Josephine (Neidhardt) Fuchs. She has been a lifetime resident of Fulton.
Mrs. Palamar owned and operated a hairdressing salon out of her home for several years. She was previously employed with Nestles Co., Fulton.
Mrs. Palamar was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton, a past member of the Golden Agers, Holy Family Altar Rosary and Catholic Daughters of America Court Pere LeMoyne. She also loved to sew.
Mrs. Palamar was predeceased by her husband, Frank Palamar in 1996, and their daughter, Diane Palamar in 1993.
She is survived by three children, Jerry (Sheila) Palamar of Virginia, Cindy (Melissa Stotts) Palamar of Oswego and Mary (James) Healy of Baldwinsville, New York; four grandchildren, Kristy Phillips, Alicia Healy, Thomas Palamar and Keith Healy; great-grandson, Justin Manwaring; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours and funeral services will private. Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home Inc.
Donations may be made to the Hannibal Resource Center, 50 E. Mohawk St., Oswego, NY 13126.
