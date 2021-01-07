FULTON — Bertha Kalafarski, 93, of Fulton, passed peacefully on Jan. 4, 2021.
Born and raised in Oswego, Bertha was the daughter of the late Peter and Apolonia (Malec) Lupa.
Bertha graduated from Oswego High School and went on to earn her BA in Education from SUNY Oswego. Before becoming a certified teacher, Bertha worked at McDonald’s Department Store in Oswego. She retired in 1986 from Fulton City School District, where she tutored and also taught English as a second language. Prior to her position in Fulton, Bertha also taught in the Oswego City School District, Rochester City School District, and for the Onondaga Indian Reservation.
Bertha was an active member of St. Stephen’s Church and the community in Oswego, as well as at St. Michael’s Church in Fulton. She also enjoyed gardening.
Bertha is survived by her son, Edward Kalafarski (Julie); her daughters, Carol Schwab (Jim) and Debora LaBudde (David); her grandchildren, Peter Kalafarski, Daniel Kalafarski, Connor MacKenzie, Aidan MacKenzie, Chase LaBudde and Taylor LaBudde; and her brother, Paul E. “Gene” Lupa.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Adolph Edward Kalafarski; three brothers, Peter, John and Joseph Lupa; and four sisters, Helen Cook, Mary Lupa, Sophie Coniski and Nellie Osetek.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, in Christ the Good Shepherd, St. Stephen’s Church. Please call the church office at 315-343-2333 to register. NYS guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Donations can be made in Bertha’s name to Aurora Central NY, 518 James St. #100, Syracuse NY 13203.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
