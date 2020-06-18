Bertha (Crisafulli) Czerow, 95, of Oswego, New York, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Edgewater, Florida.
Bertha was born in Oswego, daughter of the late Angelo and Mary (Palmer) Crisafulli and was a lifetime resident of New York. For the past four years she spent winters with her family in Edgewater. She was a stay at home mom, keeping herself busy with her children and grandchildren’s activities. She enjoyed the outdoors, staying busy and an occasional trip to the casino. Family was important to her and she was a loved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother as well a member of St. Joseph’s Church.
Besides her parents, Bertha was predeceased by her husband Frank (Rex) Czerow; sons Michael and Daniel Czerow; and siblings Mary Campidelli, Jane Czerow and Edward Crisafulli.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Doreen (Kenneth) Cook; grandchildren Erin (Scott) Tucker, Ryan (Christy) DeSantis and Morgan Cook (Mitchell Schrader); great-grandchildren, Amelia and Addyson Tucker, Aidan, Kiley and Brady DeSantis and Ryan Chamberlin; sister Nancy DiNardo and daughter-in law-Nancy Czerow.
Funeral services will be held in Oswego at a later date.
Donations may be made in her memory to Halifax Health Hospice Center 4140 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater, FL 32141.
Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.
