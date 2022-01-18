Bernadette Crisafulli

​Bernadette Crisafulli, 68, of Oswego, died Saturday afternoon following a long illness.

​Born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Patrick and Leona (Long) Crisafulli, she attended local schools and Oswego Catholic High School. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in education and received her graduate degree with honors from SUNY Oswego.

​A long-time teacher and reading specialist, Bernadette worked for more than 25 years for the Mexico School District.

​An avid gardener and runner, Bernadette enjoyed numerous outdoor activities. Beloved by a large circle of friends, she entertained frequently and attended local theater.  

​Bernadette is survived by her daughter, Stephanie, of Oswego; her sisters, Jeanine (Ben) Zastawny of Oswego, and Patricia (Joe Tulacz) Crisafulli of Oregon; a nephew, Pat Commins, of Oregon; and several aunts and cousins.

​She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church of Scriba and Christ the Good Shepherd in Oswego.

​Calling hours will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. in Oswego. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on 11 a.m. on Thursday at Sacred Heart Church in Scriba. Spring burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Scriba.​

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.