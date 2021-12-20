Beatrice H. Parkhurst, 97, of Scriba, NY, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home. She was born on Dec. 21, 1923, in Scriba, NY, to the late Robert and Hazel Myers Sawyer. She was an avid gardener and an amazing cook and seamstress. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was a member of the North Scriba Baptist Church.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles, in 1984; her son, Sydney, in 1986 and her great-granddaughter, Hailey Parkhurst, in 2000, brothers, Edwin, Harold, Ralph and Ronald, sisters, Madeline McCracken, Edith Bushart, and Elizabeth Taylor.
Beatrice is survived by her children, Charles “Chuck” (Roxanne) Parkhurst, Gary Parkhurst, Phillip (Joanne) Parkhurst, Glenn Parkhurst, Paul (Karen) Parkhurst, Betty Albright and Rita (Gil) Oldenburg; along with 23 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; a brother, Robert Sawyer and a sister-in-law Patricia Sawyer and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be celebrated privately. Spring Interment will be in the North Scriba Union Cemetery, Scriba, NY. Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY.
