FULTON — Bartholomew J. Chalone, 93, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Bart was the son of Sam and Mary (Supino) Chalone. He served in the United States Air Force during World War II, and retired as a supervisor from Stone & Webster.
Bart enjoyed golfing, traveling and taking the Honor Flight 12 in Washington, D.C.
He was devoted to his faith and family.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers Vincent and Alfred Chalone.
Bart will be missed by his wife of 72 ½ years Vita (Licciardello); his four daughters and their families, Theresa (Thomas Gardner) Chalone; Patricia (Mike) Hardwick of Austin, Texas; Ann (Jorge) Leis of Houston, Texas; and Lisa (Curt) Cooper of Sterling; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Scardella.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton.
