Barbara Raiskin

Barbara (Fleischman) Raiskin, passed away at age 59, surrounded by loved ones, on March 29, 2021.
She was born in Oswego and lived there until settling in Florida, but always considered Oswego her home. She loved Oswego’s beautiful sunsets, local restaurants, and the many friends and family that kept that hometown connection alive.
Barbara is survived by her devoted husband David, her daughter Sarah, and son Spencer, her sister Mary Beth, and sister Laurie. She was predeceased by her mother Mary Jane, father Richard, and brother Charles.
Barbara was known for her sharp wit, but more than that, simply loved to make people laugh. She loved the art of cooking itself, but more so, when it was to feed family and friends. It was the camaraderie and togetherness that underscored those two essential qualities.
A memorial service will be held between 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, Florida 33511. Memorial livestream to begin at 2:30 p.m. at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Services in Oswego to be held at a later date.
Commented