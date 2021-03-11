Barbara R. van Ravesteyn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Barbara Rose van Ravesteyn passed on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. She finally has the answers to the meaning of life she so long sought.
Barbara grew up in upstate New York. She settled in the San Diego area with her husband of 37 years, Adrian Gould van Ravesteyn.
She earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree and had a successful career as an educator, primarily at Emory Elementary in Imperial Beach.
Barbara loved to travel and visited many parts of the world.
Barbara loved animals, creating and collecting art, gardening, cooking, wine and reading. She loved spending time with her family.
She was a generous, pleasant, thoughtful and kind mother, wife and friend.
She found love a second time and married Gene Gulczynski, her husband of 24 years.
Barbara is survived by her husband; her sister, Patricia; sister-in-law Claire; her three children, Nicole, Adrian and Jan; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
