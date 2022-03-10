Barbara McCormack

Barbara Brown Murphy McCormack, 99, of Oswego died Tuesday morning at her home.
Barbara was born in Oswego, NY, April 18, 1922. After graduation from Oswego State Teacher’s College, she and her first husband, John (Jack) Murphy, traveled to Hogeland, Montana, to begin their teaching careers. They later relocated to Clifton, New Jersey, where Barbara taught elementary grades and became a librarian.
Following the death of her first husband Barbara returned to Oswego and became an active supporter of local arts and education. She married Robert (Rod) McCormack and is survived by his children: Marlah Ebert, Robert (Rita) McCormack, Katherine (Eugene) Orr and seven step grand-children (predeceased by step-grandson Eugene Orr II).
She is also Survived by nephew Robert (Carol) Putnam and niece Rebecca (Thomas) Schenck.
We would like to thank the wonderful care-givers who help Barbara during this phase of her life.
There will be no calling hours or service.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
