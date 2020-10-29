OSWEGO — Barbara L. Monette, 77, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1943 in Oswego, New York, and was the oldest child of the late Leo J. and Elizabeth A. (Cavanaugh) Monette.
Barbara was a graduate of the Oswego Catholic High School, Class of 1960, LeMoyne College, Class of 1964, and received her Masters in Library Science from the Long Island University in 1987. In 1966, she was one of the 50 secondary school teachers of French to attend an NDEA Institute for Advanced Study in French at Wells College in Aurora, New York.
She was a Librarian for the East Ramapo School District and the Rockland Public Libary.
She was a current board member of the CNY Genealogical Society and a current Trustee for the Half-Shire Historical Society.
Barbara loved to travel and spend time with her family. She also enjoyed doing genealogy research.
She returned to Oswego after her retirement in 2007.
Surviving are her sister, Janice Lucker of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; three brothers, Michael Monette of Oswego, Leo F. (Bettie) Monette of Oswego and Gregory (Lori) Monette of Fulton; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Lauri Monette in 1996.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday from Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Paul’s.
Face masks will be required in accordance with NYS mandates.
Anyone planning on attending the memorial mass will need to call the rectory to register at 315-343-2333.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
