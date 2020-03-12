Barbara L. Connors passed away on March 9, 2020 at her home after a long illness.
She was born in Albany, New York, on May 14, 1934 to the late Lyal and Irene (Butler) Hunt.
She was an avid gardener, cook and baker; as well as known for doing crossword puzzles with a pen. Her family was her joy and she was to brag of all their accomplishments. She also enjoyed watching old movies, sports and listening to old record albums with her son.
Barbara was also predeceased by her husband Donald Connors Sr.; her son Donald Connors Jr.; infant brother Bernard Hunt; a brother Paul Hunt; and sister Doris Folsom.
She is survived by her sons Daniel (Holly) and Eric (Amy) Connors; daughters Bobbi (Darrell) Carr, Debbie (David) Murray and Heidi (Robert) Cronk; grandchildren Derek (Mackenzie), Ryan (Michelle) and Brandon Carr, Christopher and Jessie (Quentin Bailey) Murray, Justin (Kaitlyn) and Holden (Shelby Taylor) Foley, Daniel Connors Jr., Erica (Timmy) DeMott, Steven and Nolan Connors; great-grandchildren, Kali, Abby, Alyssa, Nathan, Maddon and Jason Carr, Bentley, DeMott, Landon Foley and two more expecting in the spring; sisters Janet Connors and Marsha Ehrgott; and several nieces and nephews.
At Barbara’s request, there will be no calling hours.
Family funeral arrangements through Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, PO Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126-0102 or the Ronald McDonald House, 1100 East Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13210. Her wish was to improve health science and encourages all to become an organ donor.
