Barbara Joyce Losurdo

Barbara Joyce (West) Losurdo passed away on Nov. 5, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Mitchell) West. Barbara was 88 years old, born May 4, 1933.
Barbara was a proud Oswegonian, a proud graduate of Oswego High School and St. Paul’s Academy, and truly patriotic. She was also a proud New York Yankees fan. Her car was always easy to spot going down Bridge Street with its American and Yankees flags flapping in the breeze.
In her many working years, Barbara was employed by a Young’s Soda Shop, Acme Supermarkets starting in Oswego and later in Liverpool and Syracuse, becoming her store’s head bookkeeper. After all those stores closed, she was a lunch supervisor at St. Paul’s Academy, where the students lovingly called her Grandma. After her husband’s passing, she became a familiar face as a switchboard operator (and greeter) at St. Luke Health Services.
Besides her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Sam in 1998, infant brother, James, and nephew, Westy Arnold. After her daughter, Jami, moved to Los Angeles, she gained a new sense of adventure, traveling annually to visit California, plus trips to Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Her favorite places to visit were Kaua’i and the Pacific coast of Mexico. She loved to swim and snorkel in the ocean, take boat rides, visit amusement parks, go to the movies, try new restaurants, and make new friends. She was not only known as a loving member of the Oswego community, but as an adventurous soul by the many friends she made on her travels.
She is survived by her sons Jerry (Julie) Losurdo and Mickey (Jean) Losurdo, both of Oswego and daughter Jami Losurdo of Los Angeles. She is also survived by her sister Peggy (Bill) Arnold and grandchildren, Emilie Losurdo (Robert Rice), Victoria Losurdo, Christina (Tom) Schrader, Stephen Losurdo, Mary (Benjamin) Losurdo-Holt, great-grandson Cole Losurdo-Rice, and many nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by the professionals that made home visits through Oswego Health.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 4-7 p.m. at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
A funeral will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home with a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Church.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.
