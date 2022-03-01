Barbara Jean Pettit, 75, of Central Square,
Town of Palermo, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Morningstar Care Facility, Oswego, NY.
She was born in Fulton, NY; daughter of the Kenneth and Erma Flower Barnes.
She retired from Mexico Academy and Central Schools where she worked in the school cafeteria. She enjoyed cooking, Sunday Dinners and spending time with her family.
She was pre-deceased by her sister, Janet Barnes. Barbara is survived by, her husband, Paul Pettit; two sons, William Pettit and Brian Pettit; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Patricia Barnes (Robert) Kerfein, Doris Barnes (Bruce) Holliday and Dolores Barnes (Lonnie) Worley; three brothers, Richard (Joanne) Barnes, Robert (Julie) Barnes and Randall (Sharon) Barnes; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022 from Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY. Spring Interment will be in Upson Corners Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service.
Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com
