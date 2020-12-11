OSWEGO — Barbara J. Collins, 81, of Oswego, passed away at her home Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late John and Helen Mongan Collins.
Barbara had been employed for many years as a clerk at the Oswego City Library.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW Quattrini-Dehm Post 5885 for many years.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth White of Slovakia and Susan LaMay of Oswego, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care that was provided by Dr. Thomas Hanna in recent months.
There are no services at this time.
Contributions may be made in Barbara’s’ memory to American Lung Association, 4 Tower Drive, Fulton, NY 13069 or Oswego City Animal Shelter, 621 E. Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
