Barbara A. Schilling, 95 a resident of Oswego died Monday at Morning Star Residential Care Center.
Miss Schilling was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late George M. and Agnes Jacquette Schilling.
She graduated from St. Mary’s School, The Oswego High School and the Oswego State Teachers College.
She had taught school in Rochester, California, Binghamton and retired from the Oswego School District.
Miss Schilling was a member of the New York State Retired Teachers Association and the Oswego Committee of the Friendly Service of the New York State Retired Teachers Association.
She was a lifetime communicant of St. Mary’s Church and a member of the Women’s Club, Altar Society and an auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Joann in California, seven nieces and nephews, Carol, Nancy, Barbara, Ruth, David, Michael and Mary and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother George H. Schilling and her sister Mary Helen Schilling.
A private funeral Mass will be celebrated in Christ the Good Shepherd Church at St. Mary’s. Due to current circumstances there will be no calling hours. Entombment will be in All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Christ the Good Shepherd-Catholic Community of Oswego, 134 E. 5th St. Oswego, NY 13126
Arrangements were in the care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
