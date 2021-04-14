OSWEGO — Barbara A. Knight, 92, of Oswego passed peacefully on April 12, 2021.
Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Anna Louise (Donahue) Denton.
Barbara was a lab technologist. She retired from Onondaga County and was previously employed by Oswego Hospital.
Barbara was very interested in genealogy. She also loved to travel with her husband Traver and their family and friends. She also enjoyed photography and had fun playing Bingo.
Barbara is survived by her brother, Clark (Sharon) Denton of North Syracuse; four grandchildren, Michelle (Scott) Nearbin, Robyn Hammer, Samantha (John) Pogue and Robert (Kelly) Myhil; son-in-law Kevin (Carol) Myhill; six great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Traver C. Knight, and her daughter, Judith Myhill.
A graveside service with Pastor Bruce Schrader will be held at noon on Friday, April 16, at Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
