OSWEGO — Barbara A. Burrows, 77, of Oswego, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York.
She was born in Oswego on May 6, 1943, to Edna Cronk Burrows and Burt Burrows.
Barbara spent her adult life in Syracuse working for and retiring from Syracuse University after 40 years of employment. She spent the last year of her life at The Gardens in Oswego, where she loved both the staff and residents alike.
Barbara loved her family, her friends, and her God. She always had a smile on her face, love in her heart, and an extended hand to anyone who needed help. She was a collector of kitty items and music boxes and was a devout member of Rockefeller United Methodist Church in Syracuse.
She is survived by her family, Sharon (Richard) Johnson, Kelly (Wayne) Mosher, Richard (Karen) Johnson, Kristyn (Tyrone) Johnson Neulaud; several cousins; and her best friends Shannon and Margo.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her stepmother Lillian.
There are no calling hours.
Private burial will be held in Mexico Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
