FULTON — Audrey J. Smelski, 94, of Fulton, passed away Oct. 23, 2020 at Seneca Hill Manor.
She was born in Fulton to the late Raymond L. and Nora J. (Pillings) Gifford.
Audrey retired as the middle school secretary of the Cato-Meridian Central School, where she was chosen, twice, as “Teacher of the Year.”
In her free time, she enjoyed listening to audio books, traveling, Broadway plays, bowling and doing plastic canvas.
Audrey was predeceased by her husband, John.
Audrey will be greatly missed by her children, John R. “Jack” Smelski, Gary R. Smelski, Jilleen (Mike) McCarthy and Tom (Laura) Smelski; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Beverly Dashnau and Donna (Ron) Holiday.
A calling hour will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.
Private burial will be in Soule Cemetery, Auburn.
Donations in Audrey’s memory are encouraged to Aurora of CNY, Inc.: auroraofcny.org/donate.
