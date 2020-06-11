FULTON — Arthur C. Adkins, 71, of Fulton, passed away at his home Monday, June 8, 2020.
He was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Arthur and Frances Ferraro Adkins.
Mr. Adkins had been a longtime resident of Fulton. He was a graduate of SUNY Oswego with a bachelor’s degree. He retired from Nestles Chocolate & Confection Company Inc., Fulton, where he worked as a purchasing manager.
Mr. Adkins loved driving his 1987 Black Monte Carlo and spending time with his grandchildren which he considered to be his lifeline. He also enjoyed fishing with his grandson and having p.j. parties with all his grandchildren at Grandpa and Grandma’s house.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Muriel Adkins of Fulton, their children, Christopher (Nicole) Adkins of Fulton and Jeffrey (Meegan) Adkins of Oswego; his sister, Margaret “Peggy” (Jim Pryse) Laird of Scriba, New York; grandchildren Spencer, Nina, Moira, Lucy and Ella; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Adkins was predeceased by his brother-in-law, William Laird.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Scardella.
Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.. 224 W. Second St., south Fulton.
Donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 401 N. Salina St. Syracuse, NY 13203.
Please note that facial masks and hand sanitizing will be required and please understand we are at 25% capacity and you will be invited in as others exit calling hours. At this time reservation are not required for the funeral mass.
Commented