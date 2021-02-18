Arlene Bergman received her wings on Feb. 11, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19, having lived a full and rewarding 98 years.
She was born in Phoenix, New York to Frederick and Ruth (Burgess) Carey, having lived most of her life in the Volney and Hannibal areas and for the past two years at St. Luke Health Services.
She was a strong and resilient woman who overcame many hardships in her life but was also supportive of her family and friends whom she loved dearly. Arlene worked for many years as a short order cook, managed the lunch counter at Woolworths in Fulton and helped coordinate the first hot lunch program for Fulton City School District.
In later years, she enjoyed acrylic painting, many of which hang in our homes today. She also enjoyed traveling across the United States with her husband, Frank, many times to his World War II Army reunions. Together, they raised 10 children and celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Arlene was predeceased by her husband, Frank; sister, M. Jane Sidman; brother, Donald Carey; three foster children; sisters, Anne, Lorie, and Sandy Strader and great-grandson, Brandon Bergman.
Arlene is survived by her children, Mary (John) Donovan of Auburn, Carole (John) Schwitter of Hannibal, Frank (Linda) Bergman of Waunakee, Wisconsin, David (Doreen) Bergman of Fulton, Linda (Paul) Attwood, Jeannie (Mike) Gower, Tammy (Ole) Jorgenson, son-in-law, Craig (Karrie) Stewart, all of Oswego and sister-in-law, Carla Carey of Deltona, Florida; 22 amazing grandchildren; 19 precious great-grandchildren; 2 beautiful great-great-grandchildren, and many much-loved nieces and nephews.
Special thanks go out to the staff members at St. Luke Health Services including Charlotte Starks, NP and Gwen Chetney, SS for their compassion and wonderful care of our mother. Arlene always said, “I’m a lucky woman, who led a lucky life” and for that she was grateful.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Burial will be in Hannibal Village Cemetery in the spring.
Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
