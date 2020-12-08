OSWEGO — Anthony Woolworth, 21, of Oswego, passed away on Dec. 4, 2020.
Born in Oswego, he was the son Teresa Jones and the late Timothy Woolworth.
He enjoyed watching TV, cartoons, Sponge Bob, movies and NASCAR with his dad.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers and sister, Timothy Woolworth Jr., Jason Woolworth, Jorin Crimmins and Raymond Newton; his nieces and nephews, Austin and Justin Woolworth, Alyssa Woolworth and Aundraya and Gabriella Crimmins; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father Timothy, maternal grandparents Dorothy and Robert Jones and paternal grandparents Bernard and Lois Woolworth.
Funeral services will be held privately at Nelson Funeral Home.
