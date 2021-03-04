MINETTO — Anthony P. Neacosia, 62, a resident of county Route 8 in the town of Minetto, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.
Tony was born in Oswego, and was a life resident of the area.
He was employed for 38 years at SUNY-Oswego, retiring as a heavy equipment supervisor. He had also served, for eight years, as the Town of Minetto Highway Superintendent. In addition, he had worked at Bosco’s Market in Oswego for four years until his recent retirement.
He was a member of the Old Bastards Club.
Tony was a loving husband and an amazing father. He was a man who made countless friends throughout the years, and will be greatly missed by many people.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rebecca (Otis) Neacosia of Minetto; two sons, Andrew Neacosia of Oswego, and Aaron Neacosia of Oswego; two brothers, Joseph Neacosia Jr. (Brenda) of Oswego, and Christopher Ciarla (Clara) of Oswego; four sisters, Linda Lyons of Oswego, Sandra Bowman (Ken) of Oswego, Tammy Reil (Ken) of South Carolina, and Trudy Wilson (Jeff Slobe) of Oswego; and 16 nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Ellen Charles; his father, Joseph Neacosia Sr.; a brother, Michael (Denise) Neacosia; and a sister, Dawn Marie Charles.
Calling hours will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, with a service to follow, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego.
Burial will be at a later date in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
