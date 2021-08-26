Anthony J. Allen

Lifelong resident of Fulton, NY, Anthony 'Tony' J. Allen, 58, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 18, 2021, at U.C. Health Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO.
Tony was born Sept. 11, 1962, in Fulton, NY to Sonny & Terry Allen. He is survived by son Nelson Allen, daughter Sherita (Wayne) Dana, and six grandsons all of NY. He is predeceased by his older brother A.J. Allen (Mar. 2021). Also surviving are sister, Deborah Allen of Fountain, CO.; brother Fredrick (Kimberlee) Allen of NJ; brother Howard (Burnetta) Bennett of NY; several nephews and a niece.
A Celebration of Life BBQ will be held at his sister Debbie’s house, where Tony has resided since Sept. 2020. BBQ will be held at 7462 Fortman Ave, Fountain, CO on Sept. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m.
