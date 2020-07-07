OSWEGO — Anthony E. Bogawitch, 67, of Oswego, passed on July 5, 2020 at home.
Born and raised in Oswego, Anthony was the son of the late Alexander and Della (Dubiel) Bogawitch.
Anthony was a custodian. He was employed by Oswego Hospital for 16 years and retired from Oswego City School District after 32 years.
Anthony enjoyed playing bingo and loved his trips to the casino. He enjoyed attending Oswego Farmers’ Market, and he loved dining at Maria’s restaurant.
He is survived by one sister, Genevieve Amico; his Goddaughter, Jennifer (Christopher) Acome of Chesterfield, Virginia; many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Henry, Alex, Albert and Michael Bogawitch and sisters Mildred Rossi and Agnes Carmody.
Services are private.
Burial will take place in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home
Commented