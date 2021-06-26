Anne T. Walpole passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021, with her family by her side.
Anne Theresa (Signorile, Corso) Walpole was born in Oswego on Sept. 5, 1940 and was the youngest daughter of James and Anna (Curci) Signorile. Anne’s mother passed shortly after giving birth to her and she was adopted and raised by her aunt and uncle, August and Margaret (Micky) Corso whom she proudly referred to as mom and dad.
Mrs. Walpole a lifelong homemaker who raised three sons.
Surviving are her three sons, David (Brenda) Walpole, Marc (Dawn) Walpole, Stephen (Becky) Walpole, all of Oswego; her grandchildren, Matthew, Meghan, Derrick and Darrell Moreau, David Walpole Jr., Marc Walpole Jr., Taylor Walpole, Dylan and Danielle Currier, Harley Walpole; several great-grandchildren, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her new great-granddaughter, Charlotte Anne.
Anne was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, David J. Walpole, and her siblings, Grace Palmitesso, Virginia Familo, Mary Losurdo and James, Francis and Joseph Signorile.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 10 from Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Monday.
