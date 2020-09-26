OSWEGO — Anne Dibble, 90, of Oswego, passed on Sept. 24, 2020.
Born in Oswego, Anne was the daughter of the late Andrew and Laura (Czerow).
Anne graduated from Oswego High School. She married her late husband, John E. Dibble, and together raised their son.
Anne enjoyed gardening, sewing and working on word puzzles. She also enjoyed attending Blue Grass Festivals.
She was a member of the Early Morning Risers, North Hannibal Grange, where she served as Master, a member of Oswego County Insurance and New York State Insurance Women Associations, and Oswego County Sheriff’s Benevolence Association.
Mrs. Dibble is survived by her son, Lawerence Eason of Oswego; grandson Phillip (Angela) Eason of Hannibal; and Mary Phillips of East Aurora; and three beloved great grandchildren, John and Madison Ruggio and Gabriel Eason.
In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her loving husband, John; her sister, Tillie Kostoroski; brother, Andrew Pawlenko, and grandson, Peter Eason.
Calling hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. with a service to follow on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.
Burial will be held in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.
