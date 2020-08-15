Anna R. Nesbitt, 88, a former resident of North Syracuse, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Morningstar Care Center in Oswego.
Anna was born in West Monroe, New York, the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Lepose) Herbert. She was one of 20 children.
She was the wife of the late John B. Nesbitt.
She worked, for many years, at the B. G. Sulzle Co. in Mattydale, and had also been employed by the Carrier Corp. in Syracuse.
Anna was an artistic woman who painted, wrote poetry and short stories, and was in the process of writing a book about her family. She loved, and excelled at, Arthur Murray Ballroom Dancing. She enjoyed traveling to many places, and had also lived in Germany and Taiwan.
She was a former communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in North Syracuse.
She is survived by two daughters, Deborah A. Banville of Brewster, Massachusetts, and Sandra (James) Chetney of Oswego; a son, Thomas G. (Leiana Petit) Banville of Parish, New York; two brothers, Michael Herbert and Arnold Herbert; two sisters, Wilma Cleveland and Mary Gass; five grandchildren, Christine M. Yager, Sarah Downum, Elijah Banville, Eric Banville, and Devon Banville; eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Landon, Jaxon, Caleb, Emma, Olivia, Addison and Aiden; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by 15 siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. The service will be live-streamed on the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home Facebook page.
Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego.
New York state social distancing guidelines will be in place, and masks are required.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
