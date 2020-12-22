Anna M. Szymanak, 91, of Binghamton, New York, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Wilson Medical Center.
Mrs. Szymanak was born in Hornell, New York, the daughter of the late Fred and Anna (Dropp) Swart. She was a senior companion for disabled adults at Broome Developmental Center. Mrs. Szymanak took great pride in her work, and received many awards for her great service. She enjoyed traveling and lived life to the fullest, and she always did things her way.
She was predeceased by her son, Daniel Miller in 2018, and her former husband Therman Miller in 1996.
Mrs. Szymanak is survived by her children, Richard (Carolyn) Miller of Louisana, Craig (Cathy) Miller of Utica, Larry Miller of Binghamton, Linda King of Fulton, and Chrissi Miller of Ohio; son-in-law Robert King; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her loyal friend Debbie; and cousins.
A Memorial service will be held in the spring in Binghamton.
Burial will be private.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home.
