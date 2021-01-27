OSWEGO — Anna M. Hammond, 71, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021 at the Oswego Hospital.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late George and Lola (Chirullo) Laird and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
She retired from the housekeeping department at the Oswego Hospital in 2012 with more than 35 years of service.
Surviving are her four children, John Hammond of Oswego, Christina Hammond (Carl Fellows) of Oswego, Thomas Hammond of Mexico and Michele Gillen (Richard Gillen) of Oswego; a sister, Linda Fenske of Oswego; her brother, George Laird Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Matthew Hammond, Katie Fellows, Derek Bivens, Dominic Gillen, Gregory Hammond, Marrisa Hammond, Amber Hammond and Johnny Hammond, and a great-granddaughter, Delanie.
Anna had a special place in her heart for Kevin (Bummer) and Mindy Dumas.
She was predeceased by her longtime companion, Charles Dumas.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
Commented